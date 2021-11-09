NAUVOO, Ill. — An early Tuesday morning traffic stop led to the arrest of an Iowa woman on a drug-related charge.
A Hancock County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer around 12:50 a.m. on County Road 1000East at Ill. 96.
The driver, Emily A. Cox, 26, of Fort Madison, Iowa, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
During a search of Cox, a clear plastic baggie containing pills was found in her pants pocket. The pills were identified and are suspected to be oxycodone, leading to an arrest for possession of a controlled substance.
Cox was taken to the Hancock County Jail where she awaits an initial court appearance.