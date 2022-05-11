DALLAS CITY, Ill. — A Dallas City man was arrested Tuesday following a traffic stop that led to drug charges.
A deputy from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department stopped a 2001 Chevrolet truck for a traffic violation at the intersection of Third and Oak streets in Dallas City. A sheriff's K-9 was deployed and positively alerted on the truck.
Following a search of the Chevrolet, the driver, Robbie L. Walker, 47, of Dallas City was reportedly found to be in possession of two glass pipes that field-tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. Walker was arrested and lodged in the Hancock County Jail.