PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Friday afternoon traffic stop west of Pittsfield led to the arrest of a Missouri woman on drug-related charges.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department stopped a 2009 Jaguar at 3:40 p.m. on U.S. 54 west of Pittsfield.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Friday afternoon traffic stop west of Pittsfield led to the arrest of a Missouri woman on drug-related charges.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department stopped a 2009 Jaguar at 3:40 p.m. on U.S. 54 west of Pittsfield.
A passenger in the vehicle, Danielle L. Adams, 39, of Vandalia, Mo., was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Adams was taken to the Pike County Jail.