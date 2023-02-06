PITTSIFELD, Ill. — Two traffic stops by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department led to three arrests.
The department stopped a 2018 Buick Enclave at 11:17 p.m. Saturday on York Street in Kinderhook.
Updated: February 6, 2023 @ 5:35 pm
Following an investigation, the driver, Christopher A. Gunder, 42, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of aggravated driving under the influence, felony driving while license revoked and leaving the scene of an accident.
Gunder was taken to the Pike County Jail.
In a second traffic stop, a deputy sheriff, while working for the Village of Hull, stopped a 2008 Mercury sport utility vehicle at 1:53 p.m. Friday on Ill. 106 in Hull.
The driver, Caryann L. Sinclair, 32, of Quincy, was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. Sinclair was cited and released pending a court appearance.
A passenger, Jeffery R. Dietle, 32, of Hannibal, Mo., was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than five grams and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Dietle was taken to the Pike County Jail.