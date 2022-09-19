CAMP POINT, Ill. — Students in the Camp Point Central school district got an unexpected day off Monday after storms with heavy wind moved through the area.
“We are not having school really due to the power outage throughout Camp Point including our elementary school building,” Superintendent Erica Smith said.
The district’s middle school in Golden and the junior/senior high school northeast of Camp Point had power, but “it’s just easier in our area if one building is closed, we close the whole district,” Smith said. “School will be in session Tuesday, fingers crossed, if they get the power on.”
The school district sustained little damage from Sunday night’s storm, Smith said, beyond a small light pole that was bent over, downed limbs and a tree that fell into the elementary school parking lot.
“Both Camp Point and Golden look pretty rough with all the limbs and things, but it certainly could have been worse,” Smith said.
Storm-related damage “was mainly confined to some trees and power poles” across an area stretching from Coatsburg to Camp Point and Golden, Adams County Emergency Management Agency Director John Simon said. “We did some damage assessment last night and didn’t run into structural damage.”
Simon had no reports of injuries tied to the storm.
Utility crews worked through the night to restore power to residents.
Adams Electric Cooperative had 21 poles damaged, most around Camp Point and Golden, with some customers in Big Neck, Burton and Kellerville also affected.
“It got hit pretty hard up here, especially the Camp Point and Golden area,” said Laura Bergman, the co-op’s manager of communications. “There’s a lot of trees down everywhere.”
The Adams Electric website showed 55 of its 6,141 members without power at 8:25 a.m. Monday
Bergman said the outages should be repaired Monday, with poles repaired or replaced on Monday or Tuesday.
“We have two crews coming over — one from McDonough Power and one from Spoon River Electric Cooperative — to help,” Bergman said. “We’ve got it under control. We’ve got crews coming to help, and we had guys out all night.”
Ameren Illinois’ website reported 12 outages affecting 463 customers Monday morning in the Camp Point, Clayton and Columbus areas.
Simon said the storm offered a reminder that residents need to be prepared for severe weather and power outages.
“It’s certainly been a while since we’ve seen severe weather of this magnitude, but we’ve also experienced it in any month of the year,” he said. “We know from history that severe weather can occur at any time. Just being aware is important.”
