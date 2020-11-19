QUINCY — The December jury trial of a Quincy man charged in the 2019 strangulation death of another Quincy man has been delayed.
Court records show that the trial of Carlos Williams was removed from the December jury trial docket during a status hearing Thursday in Adams County Circuit Court.
The case was not placed on a future docket, but a status date was set for Dec. 23.
Williams, 56, faces three counts of first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Orlando Smith.
He is accused of strangling Smith between May 27 and 30. Smith’s body was found May 30 in the 200 block of Koch’s Lane.
Williams was arrested Nov. 19 at the Adams County Courthouse as he appeared in unrelated cases.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.