QUINCY — The Quincy teenager charged in the 2019 shooting death of a Quincy man is set to start next month.
Jury selection is slated to start Nov. 9 in the trial of Roger Parker Jr. after a pretrial hearing Friday in Adams County Circuit Court.
The case is slated to take the entire week and possibly spill over into a second week.
Judge Amy Lannerd told attorneys that she plans to call in jury panels of eight or 12 people in order to space out jurors in the courtroom for questioning.
Both Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state’s attorney’s office, and Parker’s attorney, Matthew Radefeld, agreed that four alternate jurors should be selected because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Parker, 17, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the Sept. 26, 2019, shooting death of 18-year-old Darrell Kelley Jr. He is being charged as an adult.
Quincy Police responded about 5 p.m. to the 600 block of Sycamore where a man who was later identified as Kelley was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Kelley was taken to Blessing Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Parker turned himself in the next day at the Adams County Sheriff's Department -– about 90 minutes after Quincy Police announced he was a suspect in the shooting.
Parker and Kelley reportedly were arguing right before the shooting.
Parker continues to be held in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center on $5 million bond.