SUMMER HILL, Ill. — The Illinois State Police reported a single-vehicle crash in Pike County that sent a N.Y. man to the hospital.
According to the release, a 2021 Volvo semi with trailer was going south on U.S. 54 just north of Summer Hill at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday. The driver, Vishal Arora, 26, of Huntington Station, N.Y., swerved to miss an animal and went off the left side of the road. The Volvo overturned off the side of the road. Arora was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.