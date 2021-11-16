PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois State Police reported a vehicle fire shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 72 for an hour early Tuesday morning.
According to the report, a 2021 Kenworth tractor-trailer with double trailers, driven by Cody Geary, 27, of Mason City, Ill., was heading east around 3:30 a.m. on I-72, taking the northbound exit onto I-172, when Geary noticed the brakes were on fire on the second trailer.
Geary attempted to extinguish the fire and, when he was unable, he disconnected the second trailer and pulled the truck and first trailer away. The ISP reports that the second trailer was destroyed by the fire.