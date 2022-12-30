PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff's Department announced two arrests Tuesday following an investigation in Pleasant Hill.
The Sheriff's Department, along with the Pleasant Hill Police Department and The Calhoun County Sheriff's Department, were part of an investigation into criminal behavior in Pleasant Hill.
While law enforcement officers were conducting surveillance on a residence in Pleasant Hill on Tuesday, they saw a suspect leave the home and drive off. Subsequent to an investigation, Conel H. Rogers, 43, of Pleasant Hill was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Following the arrest, a court-authorized search warrant was served on a residence in the 600 block of Brant Street in Pleasant Hill. Three additional firearms were seized in the search, as well as ammunition. Rogers was charged with three additional counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
At the time of Rogers's arrest, a passenger in the car, Heather A. Shoemaker, 29, of Pleasant Hill, was also arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rogers and Shoemaker were both lodged in the Pike County Jail with a $5,000 bond each. Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services assisted with the investigation.