PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department reported two arrests made after pursuit ended in a forced crash and a brief foot chase.
According to the report, information was received regarding a vehicle reported stolen in Alabama that has been located in Calhoun County, Ill. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department took over the vehicle pursuit and performed a PIT maneuver, disabling the vehicle. The driver and a passenger fled the scene on foot.
The driver, a juvenile, was taken into custody after a short chase and was lodged in the Adams County Youth Home on charges of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, no valid driver’s license, and resisting arrest.
The passenger, Jade I. Edwards, 19, of Nebo, was detained by a private citizen providing assistance to the Sheriff’s Department. Edwards was arrested on a Pike County warrant for criminal sexual abuse and on a new charge or resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was assisted in the investigation by the Illinois State Police.