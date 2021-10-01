CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department reported arrests made near Carthage on Thursday morning.
A property owner contacted the sheriff's department around 9:45 a.m. Thursday and reported a suspicious vehicle and two men on his property. Deputies arrived at 905 N Illinois 94 and found a 2002 Ford truck that didn't belong to the property owner.
According to the report, the occupants of the truck, Cory R. Mefford, 34, and Joseph D. Hardy, 33, both of Quincy, were discovered in the process of attempting to steal the catalytic converter from a vehicle on the property. After an investigation by deputies, several other catalytic converters reported stolen in areas of Hancock County and neighboring jurisdictions were discovered in the possession of the two men.
Mefford and Hardy were lodged in the Hancock County Jail on charges of theft over $500, criminal trespass, and possession of burglary tools. The Hancock County Sheriff's Department noted that additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.