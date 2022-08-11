PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Two women have been arrested in connection with a July residential burglary and theft in Pike County.
Loren A. Orr, 38, of Barry was arrested Monday on charges of residential burglary, theft and possession of stolen vehicle titles.
Rachel M. Scranton, 34, of Perry, was arrested Tuesday on charges of residential burglary, theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The arrests followed an investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department into a July 31 residential burglary and theft complaint at a residence along the Perry Fishhook Blacktop. The investigation is ongoing, with additional arrests pending, the department said.
Both Orr and Scranton remain in the Pike County Jail.