PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — Two Pleasant Hill residents were arrested on drug and other charges following the execution of a search warrant on Monday.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department said sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Pleasant Hill Police Department served a search warrant at 4:43 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 300 block of Mound Street in Pleasant Hill.
As a result of the warrant, Phillip R. Stauffer, 25, and Nickie M. Shewmake, 27, both of Pleasant Hill were arrested and lodged in the Pike County Jail.
Stauffer was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of firearms/firearms ammunition, and resisting arrest, along with failure to appear warrants from Pike County and Calhoun County.
Shewmake was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, obstructing justice, and concealing or aiding a fugitive.