HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department reported two arrests following a traffic stop Thursday.
According to the report, a Hancock County sheriff's deputy stopped a white Jeep Grand Cherokee being driving by Devon M. Wittenberg, 26, of Farmington, Iowa, for traffic violations. A K-9 alert led to a search of the vehicle and discovery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia in the Jeep.
Wittenberg and Mckenzie J. Jones, 25, of Hamilton, a passenger in the Jeep, were both arrested on a charge of possession methamphetamine and taken to the Hancock County Jail.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Hamilton Police Department.