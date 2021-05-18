NEBO, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call Friday of a domestic disturbance that resulted in two arrests on drug and other charges.
At 12:49 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s department was dispatched to the 300 block of Park St. in Nebo, Ill. for a domestic disturbance call. The disturbance led to court-authorized search warrant at the residence.
Following the investigation and search, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department arrested Bobby J. Warner, 37, of Nebo, on charges of aggravated domestic battery, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and criminal damage to property.
Also arrested as a result of the investigation was Michael J. Wallace, 55, of Nebo, on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and obstruction justice.
Both Warner and Wallace were lodged in the Pike County Jail.
The sheriff’s department was assisted by the Illinois State Police and the Pittsfield Police Department.