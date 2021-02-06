HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. — Two ATV passengers were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in Hancock County.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office said that an ATV driven by Keaton R. Simons, 31, of Hamilton, was traveling east on East County Road 1200 at 1:59 p.m. when the vehicle left the road and overturned in a field.
Two unnamed passengers, a 30-year-old male and a 31-year-old male, were taken to local hospitals.
Simons was charged with operating an ATV on the roadway, reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released from the Hancock County Jail.
The Hamilton Police Department, Hancock County EMS, Nauvoo Fire Protection District EMS, Warsaw First Responders and Hamilton Fire Department assisted at the scene.