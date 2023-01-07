HANNIBAL, Mo. — Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash south of Hannibal Friday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2009 Ford F150 driven by Kathlyn M. Dawson, 23, of Paris, Mo. and a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Kasey R. Pettis, 31, of Bowling Green, Mo. were both heading south on U.S. 61 at 8:30 p.m. Friday. About two miles south of Hannibal, the Ford attempted to make a left turn and turned across the path of the Durango.
Dawson suffered minor injuries, while a passenger in the Ford, Tyler E. Lain, 22, of Hannibal suffered moderate injuries. A passenger in the Dodge, Hallie N. Dodson, 31, of Bowling Green, was seriously injured. All three were reportedly wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. Dawson and Lain were taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital by Marion County Ambulance, with Dodson being taken to HRH by Ralls County Ambulance.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department, New London Police Department, Hannibal Police Department, Hannibal Fire Department, and the Hannibal Rural Fire Department.