HANNIBAL, Mo. — Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash south of Hannibal Friday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2009 Ford F150 driven by Kathlyn M. Dawson, 23, of Paris, Mo. and a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Kasey R. Pettis, 31, of Bowling Green, Mo. were both heading south on U.S. 61 at 8:30 p.m. Friday. About two miles south of Hannibal, the Ford attempted to make a left turn and turned across the path of the Durango.