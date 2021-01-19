PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — Two people died in a crash on Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 72 in Pike County.
The Illinois State Police said that at 3:39 p.m., a red 2009 Nissan driven by a 58-year-old Griggsville woman was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the highway at mile marker 32. A white 2019 Toyota driven by a 52-year-old Chatham resident was traveling east, and the two vehicles struck head-on.
ISP closed the eastbound lanes for about 3.5 hours during an investigation, opening all lanes at 7:15 p.m. The names of the drivers are being withheld pending notification.