CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department reported two DUI arrests made overnight Thursday into Friday morning.
According to a release from the Sheriff's Department, a deputy observed a grey Ford truck stopped at the intersection of Buchanan and Madison streets in Carthage at a green light around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. The truck then turned onto Fayette Street where it reportedly drove through a stop sign. The deputy stopped the truck and the driver, Pacido Ek, 48, of Carthage, was determined to be intoxicated.
Ek was taken to the Hancock County Jail and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. The Ford was impounded and the passenger, Arnulfo A. Perrera, 37, of Carthage was released.
At 12:20 a.m. Friday morning, a Carthage Police officer stopped a Chevrolet hatchback being driven by Perrera. Perrera was reportedly driving to the sheriff's department to post bond for Ek. The officer determined that Perrera also was driving under the influence of alcohol and placed him under arrest.
Both Ek and Perrera posted the required bond and were released with pending court dates.