CAMP POINT, Ill. — Two Adams County men face charges in connection with a Sunday night armed disturbance in Camp Point.
Arrested were Stephen D. Calhoun, 20, of Camp Point, on charges of armed violence, home invasion, mob action, aggravated assault, unlawful use of weapon and battery, and Shaun L. Smith, 20, of Clayton on charges of armed violence, mob action, aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded at about 6:17 p.m. to an address in Camp Point for a report of a person with a gun. After speaking with several people, deputies learned that Calhoun and Smith were involved in a disturbance with some Camp Point residents, the department said, and it is believed that the victims, Calhoun and Smith were acquainted.
During the disturbance, the department said Calhoun and Smith brandished a gun while trying to enter the home. Calhoun and Smith left the area on foot.
Deputies located Calhoun and Smith at 314 S. Kentucky in Camp Point, and both were arrested without incident at 8:21 p.m. and taken to the Adams County Jail.