QUINCY — Two men are facing charges in a catalytic converter theft.
The Quincy Police Department said the two men were arrested and each charged with theft over $500 after the officers saw them attempting to steal a catalytic converter from an SUV on Tuesday.
Joseph D. Hardy, 32, of Quincy, and Austin W. Willard, 30, of Pittsfield, Ill., were spotted by officers of the Quincy Police Department at 3:29 a.m. in the alley between Sixth and Seventh, between Broadway and Spring. QPD said the two men were attempting to steal the catalytic converter off a 2007 Jeep Commander. Both men fled on foot.
Hardy was caught and arrested immediately. QPD, with assistance from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, searched the area and found Willard hiding nearby.
Along with the charge of theft over $500, Hardy was charged with criminal damage over $500, resisting a peace officer, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Willard faces the theft charge, as well as criminal damage over $500 and resisting a peace officer. Both are in the Adams County Jail.
A series of catalytic converter thefts have been reported over the last several weeks in Quincy. Investigations are ongoing into those cases.