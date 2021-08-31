PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — Following a traffic stop Thursday on I-72 east of Hannibal, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people from Texas for outstanding warrants and new drug charges.
According to the report, at 10:54 p.m. Thursday, a deputy made a traffic stop near mile marker 20 on I-72. Following the stop and investigation, Christy L. Bass, 43, of Amarillo, Texas and Barry C. Washington, 45m of Hart, Texas, were arrested on active warrants from McLean County, Illinois. In addition to the warrants, both were charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes.
Both Bass and Washington were lodged in the Pike County Jail.