EAST HANNIBAL, Ill. — A Sunday morning crash on Interstate 72 injured two.
Illinois State Police District 20 said a 2017 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer driven by Roberta V. Montenegro Perrusquia, 43, of Victorville, Calif., was heading west on I-72 at mile post 4 at East Hannibal at 4:20 a.m. when it left the road to the right while negotiating a curve. ISP said the vehicle overcorrected and then overturned, coming to rest on the passenger side.
Perrusquia and a passenger Ronald R. Whalen, 49, of Palm Bay, Fla., were taken by ambulance to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.