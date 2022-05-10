PAYSON, Ill. — Two people were injured in a Tuesday morning crash involving a farm tractor and a passenger car.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department responded at 5:39 a.m. to the crash on Ill. 96, one-half mile south of N400th Ave.
The department said a 2008 Lincoln MKZ driven by Courtney L. Logsdon, 18, of Plainville, struck a John Deere tractor driven by Travis W. Peters, 33, of Payson.
Logsdon and a juvenile passenger, who were wearing seat belts, were taken by Adams County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries.
Logsdon was cited for failure to reduce speed in the crash, he department said.