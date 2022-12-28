PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Two Chicago area men face charges in Pike County in connection with passing fraudulent prescriptions at a Pittsfield pharmacy.
An investigation begun Dec. 19 by Pittsfield police officers found that prescriptions for narcotics had been presented through an electronic system using fictitious patient names through fictitious doctor offices.
When one suspect arrived at the County Market Pharmacy on Dec. 23 to pick up the narcotic prescription, officers attempted to contact him, but he ran from officers and was apprehended in the 400 block of West Washington Street, the Pittsfield Police Department said in a news release.
A second suspect fled from officers in a vehicle. After a short pursuit that ended on the west end of Pittsfield, the suspect pulled over and surrendered.
Michael O. Battista, 31, of River Forest, has been charged with obtaining a controlled substance. Manual S. Gonzalez, 28, of Romeoville, has been charged with two counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and numerous traffic offenses.
Bond was set at $6,000 each for both men.
The pharmacy’s time and effort in the investigation “helped stop these subjects from obtaining controlled substances in other areas,” the department said.