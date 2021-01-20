QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with two additional deaths.
The county has a total of 7,405 cases, with 372 being active. There are three patients in the intensive care unit out of 40 total hospitalized. The new deaths give the county a total of 96 residents lost to the pandemic.
In Hancock County, 12 new cases bring the county to 1,515 total. Two new deaths were also reported, bringing the county to 31 total deaths. There are seven patients in the hospital out of 196 active cases.
The Pike County, Ill., Health Department added 14 new cases to the county's total. There are currently 46 active cases out of 1,558 total, including four patients hospitalized. To date, Pike County has lost 40 residents to COVID.
In Missouri, Pike County's weekly update reports 67 active cases from a total of 1,590. The county reports 20 deaths, with two residents hospitalized.
Lewis County reported five new cases, for a county total of 1,031. There are 51 active cases, and there have been 15 deaths in the county.
The Clark County Health Department reports six new cases, bringing the county total to 648 cases, with 33 being active. Two residents are being treated in the hospital, with 21 deaths throughout the county.
Marion County also added six new cases, with 89 active cases in the county now. One additional death was also reported. There have been 3,368 cases to date in Marion County, resulting in a total of 63 deaths. Eleven residents are in the hospital.