QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department on Tuesday reported two new COVID-19-related deaths, both men in their 70s, bringing the total number of deaths to 103.
The health department reported 33 new cases, bringing the total count to 7,597 to date, with 299 active cases. There are 27 residents of Adams County hospitalized, four of whom are in the intensive care unit.
Pike County, Ill., reported 22 new cases, for a countywide total of 1,596. Four patients are hospitalized out of 58 active cases. There have been 45 deaths in Pike County.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department has added three new cases, bringing the county total to 3,432. There are 90 active cases, with 10 patients in the hospital. Marion County has had 63 deaths.
From Saturday to Monday, Scotland County reported four new cases, for a total of 313. One new death brings the county to 11 total. There is one patient hospitalized out of a total of eight active cases.
Clark County updated with six new cases, giving the county 670 total to date. There are 28 active cases, with three residents in the hospital. Twenty-one deaths have been recorded in Clark County.
The Lewis County Health Department reports no new cases in the county, and three additional patients recovered, bringing the active case count to 22. The county stands at 1,046 total cases, with 18 deaths reported.