BAYLIS, Ill. — In a statement released Thursday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department announce the arrest earlier in the day of two Quincy residents on various charges.
According to the statement, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed a court-authorized warrant at 10:05 a.m. Thursday at a residence in the 300 block of East Second St. in Baylis, Ill.
As a result of the investigation, Anna M. Sutton, 33, of Quincy, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes, and obstructing justice. The Sheriff’s Department notes that the obstructing charge was added due to Sutton attempting to destroy evidence.
Also arrested was Cory E. Sutton, 38, of Quincy, on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Both were held in the Pike County Jail.