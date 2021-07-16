WEST QUINCY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a crash Friday that sent two Quincy residents to the hospital.
According to the report, a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Stacey J. Starman, 37, of Payson, Ill., was westbound on US 24 at 1:10 p.m., about a mile west of West Quincy. The Ranger hit a westbound 1996 Chevrolet S10 driven by Donald L. Crook, 61, of Quincy, pushing the S10 into the rear of a 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage driven by Kimberley M. Woods, 55, of Palmyra, Mo.
Crook and a passenger in the Chevrolet, Karen L. Crook, 59, of Quincy, were taken by Adams County ambulance to Blessing Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Every involved was reported to have been wearing their seat belts.
The MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, the Quincy Police Department, and the Quincy Fire Department.