Two-time Indy 500 winner will be grand marshal for Grand Prix of Karting

QUINCY — Terry Traeder promised the Grand Prix of Karting would return in 2021.
And he has kept that promise with an exclamation point.
The Grand Prix, which was one of the many 2020 victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, returns June 5-6 to its familiar 1.2-mile South Park layout and will feature former Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser Jr. as grand marshal.
“I’m excited about coming to Quincy for this wonderful event,” said the 58-year-old Unser, who won the 1992 and 1994 Indy 500, two CART (Championship Auto Racing Teams) titles and was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2009.
“This is pretty big,” said Traeder, director of the Grand Prix and a former world karting champion himself. “Al Unser Jr. is one of the all-time top IndyCar drivers, and a member of one of racing’s royal families. We hope to community will be as excited about this as we are.”
Unser, whose IndyCar driving career career spanned more than two decades, is the son of Al Unser Sr. and nephew of Bobby Unser. Together, the three Unsers won nine Indy 500s.
“I still love racing, but I’m no longer driving,” Unser said. “My last Indy 500 was in 2007.”
If Unser has a soft spot in his racing heart for karting, it’s understandable. He was an active karter from the time he was 9 years old through most of his teen years. He then graduated to sprint cars before eventually winding up on the IndyCar circuit.
Ekartingnews.com last year listed the Quincy racer as one of the top 10 karting events in the United States. Having Unser as a part of this year’s festivities will only enhance Quincy’s position in karting.
Unser, who keeps busy these days as an instructor for several major disciplines, resides in Avon, Ind. The rest of the Unser racing family lives in New Mexico.
Unser, who won 31 IndyCar events, said he has no regrets when it comes to racing.
“The rewards from racing can be (many),” he said. “I would do it all over again.”
This year marks the third Grand Prix since the event’s return in 2018, and will also serve as the 50th anniversary of its first running.
The Grand Prix had been discontinued after its 2001 run, due largely to dwindling interest in karting (at the time) on a national level.
The sport has made a comeback, especially during the last five years, due in part to more economically feasible classes, advanced equipment, updated technology and a lower start-up cost. Those elements have helped attract both more participants and fans.
An estimated 20,000 fans, spread across the picturesque South Park venue, attended the Grand Prix races during 2018 and 2019.
The 2019 Grand Prix drew 319 racers from 17 states, and Traeder was originally expecting that 2020 number to approach or surpass 400. The all-time Grand Prix record is 625.
“We’re expecting about the same amount of entries as we had in 2019, maybe more,” Traeder said. “Things are starting to get back to normal.”
The event was founded by the late Gus Traeder (Terry Traeder’s father), who directed the event for its first 47 years.