SENECA, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Newton County involving a Pittsfield, Ill., man left one driver dead.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Bruce D. Dodge, 60, of Wyandotte, Okla., was heading north at 9:51 a.m. on Mo. 43 at Route U in Seneca when it struck the rear of a northbound 2020 GMC Sierra driven by Richard B. Allen, 61, of Pittsfield.
Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene by Newton County Coroner Jerry Deems and taken to the coroner’s office.