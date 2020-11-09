QUINCY — The University of Illinois will offer a mental health first aid course that teaches participants to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in the agricultural community.
The online course will be offered twice — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20 and Dec. 7 — and will include 2.5 hours of pre-meeting work.
The course includes agriculture-specific scenarios to better prepare individuals to start conversations about mental health and substance use with farmers, family members and clients.
Preregistration is required online at go.illinois.edu/AgMentalHealth. Registration for the online course is free.
Space is limited to 20 participants per course. Participants must be residents of Illinois and at least 18 years old.
More information is available by contacting Josie Rudolphi at josier@illinois.edu.