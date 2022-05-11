QUINCY — Starting on Monday, U.S. 24 north of Spring Lake will be closed for the replacement of a bridge over Homan Creek.
The Illinois Department of Transportation stated that no traffic will be permitted on U.S. 24 between the Spring Lake Drive/North 12th Street intersection and the North 12th Street spur near Midwest Patterns during most of the bridge work. IDOT said the highway will partially reopen around August 15, but lane closures will still be needed as the work continues through mid-September.
Beginning on Monday, detours will be posted to direct traffic to use Illinois 104/Broadway Street and Illinois 96/South 24th Street. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to conditions and signs in work zones and to be alert for workers and equipment in the area.
The replacement of the bridge is part of the Rebuild Illinois program to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and nine million square feet of bridge deck over the next six years. This replacement will restore ride quality over this section of U.S. 24 and increase durability of the bridge deck.
