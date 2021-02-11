SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — U.S. Attorney John Milhiser said Thursday that he would resign, effective Feb. 28.
Milhiser was appointed to the position by the federal judiciary in the Central District, which includes West-Central Illinois, on Oct. 31, 2018. He was nominated by then President Donald Trump in August 2018 and confirmed by the Senate in January 2019. He thanked U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, as well as U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis and Darin LaHood, and former U.S. Rep. John Shimkus for their support in recommending him as a nominee.
“It has been an honor to serve as United States Attorney. I was privileged to work alongside the men and women in law enforcement across the 46 counties served by the office,” Milhiser said. “We owe these selfless public servants our gratitude as they risk their lives each day protecting all of us.”
Milhiser served eight years as Sangamon County state’s attorney before being named U.S. attorney.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced this week that President Joe Biden's administration started the transition for U.S. attorneys, a tradition in new administrations.
LaHood, along with two other Illinois representatives, had urged the Biden administration to retain Milhiser until a successor was confirmed by the U.S. Senate.