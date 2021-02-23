QUINCY — United Way of Adams County announced Tuesday it had surpassed its 2020 fundraising goal for its annual campaign.
United Way finished with $1.25 million — topping its $1.1 million goal — to allow continued support of 19 partner agencies.
“To be able to keep our promise of adequately funding our partner agencies, amid such a tremulous year, gives us even more reason to be thankful toward the community,” said Adam Duesterhaus, director of development and communications for United Way of Adams County. “Adams County should be proud of the fact that when our friends and neighbors needed us the most, the community stepped up as we knew they would.
“Meeting our campaign goal ensures essential community services may continue in this most critical year of need.”
United Way’s partner agencies rely on the funding for individualized programs and services.
The United Way annually serves more than 30,000 people in Adams County.
Phillip Krupps and Chuck Scholz served as 2020 campaign chairmen. Krupps is marketing president of United Community Banks. Scholz is a Quincy-based attorney.
The United Way campaign has eclipsed the $1 million mark in funds raised in 23 of the past 24 years.
The only year the $1 million mark was not reached came in 2018 when it fell just shy at $980,000.
The high-water mark during that stretch of $1 million-plus campaigns was $1.21 million in 2013. Jerry Jackson was campaign chairman that year.
The first $1 million campaign came in 1997 under the direction of Gerry Korb.
The following awards were also revealed Tuesday:
• The Live United award went to the Adams County Together Task Force. Members include Bret Austin, Joi Austin, Latonya Brock, Carol Brockmiller, Phil Conover, Mike Elbe, Jarid Jones, Bruce Guthrie, Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore, Jayne Pieper, Mark Reuschel, John Simon, Shawn Valter, Marcel Wagner Jr., Ron Wallace, Roy Webb, Jerrod Welch, the Rev. Tim White and Jeremy Wingerter.
The Adams County Together Task Force was lauded for its support of individuals, businesses, nonprofits and faith-based organizations amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
• The Community Champion award went to Mark Tyrpin, president and CEO of Mercantile Bank.
Tyrpin developed the Community Match through the Richard A. Perrett Foundation, which his family manages. Adams County was challenged to raise $50,000 in new monies (year-over-year) and if accomplished, the Perrett Foundation would award $50,000 to the United Way of Adams County.
United Way officials announced that to-date more than $155,000 in new monies for the 2020 annual campaign have been generated.
• The Small Business Hero Award was presented to Mr. K’s Fabric Shop for its corporate and workplace dedication and involvement to the United Way mission.
Through the years, the United Way of Adams County campaign has raised more than $46 million. About $40 million of that total has gone to partner organizations.
The United Way of Adams County dates to 1937, when the first campaign generated $69,991. At that time, the organization was known as the Community Chest.
Additional information is available from the United Way of Adams County by calling 217-222-5020.