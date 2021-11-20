QUINCY — The United Way of Adams County is gearing up for the upcoming tax season, and they’re looking for volunteers to help out those who need assistance.
The United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is looking for volunteers to offer free tax help for members of the community. For more than 50 years overall, and 15 years at the United Way of Adams County, the VITA program has provided this help, generally for people that are filing simple tax returns.
VITA volunteers are not required to learn or have prior knowledge of tax laws. Positions available include greeters and others to help facilitate the program without actually doing tax work. For those who do want to assist with the taxes more directly, tax training will be provided, including how to maintain the privacy of all taxpayer information.
Reggie Free, site coordinator for VITA, said the United Way is flexible and will find a place for anyone that wants to help.
“Many people mistakenly believe that you need to be a numbers person or have math/finance experience to become a tax preparer,” Freel said. “That is not true. Doing taxes focuses more on building relationships between you and the client. If you like working with people, you’ll most likely enjoy preparing taxes.”
For more information on volunteering with the United Way’s VITA program, contact Freel at 217-222-5020 or by email at vita@unitedwayadamsco.org.
