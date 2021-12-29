QUINCY — The United Way of Adams County announced this week that its raised 75% of its annual fundraising campaign, and its hoping the community helps it during its final push.
“Thanks to the community, United Way continues to help meet the need in Adams County,” said Chuck Scholz, chairman of the 2021 “Starts With You” campaign. “We would love to exceed the $1 million mark, and with the community’s help we know we can. We would ask that everyone thoughtfully consider their most generous gift for the many residents and partner agencies that count on us the most.”
As of Tuesday, the United Way crossed the 75% mark in this year’s campaign, having received pledges of over $825,000 towards the $1.1 million goal.
Adam Duesterhaus, United Way of Adams County’s director of development and communications, said the organization has been thrilled with the community’s response to the campaign so far this year.
“We still have some work ahead of us to reach our goal and keep our promise to those we serve,” Duesterhaus said. “And with our recently announced Community Match incentive all donations, regardless of amount, will go farther this year.”
In October, the United Way announced that a dollar-matching program will add up to an additional $100,000 to the campaign, matching donations made by any new donors, past donors who haven’t yet contributed in 2021, or any business donors that increase their gift in 2021. The matching funds come from three sources: $50,000 from the Moorman Foundation, $25,000 from Quincy Recycle, and $25,000 from an anonymous donor.
The United Way of Adams County focuses on education, financial stability and health throughout the community as the building blocks of a good quality of life. More than 98% of funds raised in the annual campaign remain local and are invested in local programs that support these goals.
To make a donation, checks can be mailed or dropped off a the United Way office, 936 Broadway, Suite F, Quincy, Ill. 62301. One-time or recurring donations can also be made online at unitedwayadamsco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.