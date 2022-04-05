QUINCY — The United Way of Adams County was one of 24 United Way agencies that received a share of nearly $1.3 million from Ameren Illinois and its employees.
Ameren Illinois has been a long-time partner and contributor to the United Way, providing support that allows the United Way to assist hundreds of causes to help Illinois communities. The donation to United Way of Adams County with this donation was $22,849.
“We are beyond grateful for the more than $22,000 contribution from Ameren Illinois and for its employees who continue to support the United Way,” Jeremy Wingerter said. Wingerter is the executive director for the United Way of Adams County. “These funds will allow us to continue to help improve the lives of those in our community.”
Ameren as a company donated nearly $1 million to the United Way, while the company’s employees added close to $300,000 additionally in Ameren’s 2021 United Way campaign.
Ameren Illinois’s regional director of electric operations Kim Voypick said the company is committed to empowering the communities they serve by giving back.
“United Way of Adams County is helping to create brighter futures for children and adults in Adams County and we are proud to support their efforts,” Voypick said.
For more information on United Way of Adams County, visit unitedwayadamsco.org.
