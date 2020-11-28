QUINCY — Volunteers are sought to assist the Volunteer Income Tax Preparedness program at the United Way of Adams County. This includes tax preparers, tax site greeters or other roles.
The VITA program has operated for more than 50 years, offering free tax help to people who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. This includes households who generally make $56,000 or less and who will be filing a simple tax return.
“We are flexible, and there is a place for everyone to use their passion and skills,” said Joni Karr, the site coordinator for the United Way of Adams County VITA program. “Many people mistakenly believe that you need to be a numbers person or have math/finance experience to become a tax preparer. That is not true. Doing taxes focuses more on building relationships between you and the client. If you like working with people, you’ll most likely enjoy preparing taxes.”
In 2020, the VITA program ended early because of COVID-19 restrictions, but was still able to serve 659 individuals and families filing their federal and state income taxes, resulting in $1.6 million in refunds..
All VITA volunteers who prepare returns must take and pass tax law training that meets or exceeds IRS standards. This training includes maintaining the privacy and confidentiality of all taxpayer information.
In addition to requiring volunteers to certify their knowledge of the tax laws, the IRS requires a quality review check for every return prepared at a VITA/TCE site prior to filing. They also assist taxpayers with the preparation of thousands of Facilitated Self-Assistance returns.
To learn more, visit unitedwayadamsco.org/tax-assistance-program or call Joni at 217-222-5020 or email her at vita@unitedwayadamsco.org