MENDON, Ill. — Talks are underway between the Unity school district and its Adams County neighbors about taking the state’s mask mandate to court.
“There’s already been initial conversations with our area school districts. Those are ongoing and included board members from each of the districts,” Superintendent Scott Riddle said. “We’re exploring the possibility now informally. To formally proceed, it would take board action.”
A Unity board vote ended in a 3-3 tie Wednesday on a combined motion to comply with current masking mandates and to pursue legal action to challenge the mandate.
Voting in favor were Jim Farmer, Danielle Fleer and Julie Duke. Opposed were Steve Arnsman, Ashley Shaffer and Louis Janssen. Jessica Humke was absent.
While discussions continue about the legal challenge, the tie vote leaves Unity out of compliance with the mask mandate. Riddle expected the district to be put on probation by the Illinois State Board of Education as soon as Thursday.
That change in status could jeopardize grant funding the district relies on to help pay some staff salaries. “That’s a concern for us,” Riddle said. “That’s a possibility and part of my discussion with the state.”
Board members voted on Aug. 4 to recommend, but not require, masks despite Riddle’s recommendation to follow the state mandate.
“At this point, the best option for the district is to follow the mandate because of the implications of not following it. As much as we don’t want to wear masks, unfortunately we weren’t given that choice,” he said.
“On both sides of the issue, it’s put people in tough positions. I feel for our parents. I feel for our board members. We all want the same thing — what’s best for our school and our kids.”
Classes began Wednesday in the district, and Riddle said most people were not wearing masks.
“It’s a huge distraction to our staff, our administrators. Our focus has been, I think, taken away from the more important things,” riddle said. “We all just want to get back to educating kids. That’s our passion and our goal as a district and as a staff.”