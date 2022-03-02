QUINCY — The Salvation Army is bringing back its “Unmasking The Singer” fundraiser as an in-person event for 2022.
Inspired by the hit television competition, the UMTS event will see local celebrities and community members don the guise of local mascots and sing for votes to win the title of Unmasking the Singer Champion on April 29 at the Atrium on Third.
“Each act has chosen their songs,” Chad Douglas said. Douglas is the donor relations coordinator for Quincy’s Salvation Army. “This year, nine contestants are competing for two awards: fan-favorite and biggest fundraiser. Each act has chosen some really great songs. A variety of genres will be represented. I can’t wait to see the performances.”
Director of development Matt Schmidt will serve alongside Douglas as emcees for the night. Prior to the event, the competitors will have their names drawn to determine performance order. Audience members will vote with their donations ($1 equals one vote), and after each act has performed in round one, all but the top three vote-getters will be unmasked, their identities revealed to the audience. The second round of songs and votes for the top three will then determine the fan-favorite winner.
Following the live event, participants will then be given an additional nine days to raise money to claim the biggest fundraiser title.
Tickets for the April 29 event are on sale now at the Salvation Army’s website. Tickets are $65 per person or $500 for a table of eight. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner being served at 6 p.m. Funds raised will benefit the Salvation Army Quincy Area Command, serving those in Adams, Pike, and Brown counties in Illinois and Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Shelby, and Monroe counties in Missouri.
