UPDATE: A Kankakee County circuit judge issued a ruling late Wednesday night that puts a hold on the Pretrial Fairness provisions of the SAFE-T Act.
Judge Thomas Cunnington ruled the elimination of cash bail unconstitutional in a case brought by more than 60 state's attorneys and joined by sheriffs from across the state.
The ruling may prevent these provisions of the law from taking effect on Sunday as planned, though Illlinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued a statement saying the ruling will not change the law's effective date.
"Most of the SAFE-T Act’s provisions have been in effect for more than a year, and regardless of today’s circuit court decision, all parts of the SAFE-T Act, including the pretrial release portions addressed in the court’s decision, will go into effect Jan. 1," Raoul's statement said.
Raoul intends to appeal the circuit court’s decision directly to the Illinois Supreme Court.
QUINCY — Local officials are more confident in the implementation of Illinois's new Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today, or SAFE-T, Act, set to go into effect on Sunday.
The intended purpose of the law was to eliminate cash bond, which advocates say places an undue burden on poorer populations. Portions of the law dealing with changes to policing, such as use of force reforms and body camera requirements, have already been implemented. The pretrial detention and cash-bail eliminations portions, collectively known as the Pretrial Fairness Act, are expected to go into effect on Jan. 1.
"The concerns we've heard about people being released and going right back out the door, that's something we see now when people are arrested and post bond," said Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office. "I think the intent of this law is that dangerous people — people who are dangerous to the community, dangerous to other people — be detained. I think the law could do better at that, but I think that's the intent, and that's what we try to do here, too."
Jones said an amendment to the original bill passed and signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker addressed the majority of the concerns of the original law, but that there were still a few issues that could use some work.
"A lot of the people who were saying the original legislation wasn't a big deal, and that our concerns were unfounded, well, they obviously weren't unfounded since they agreed and fixed them," he said. "There've been a lot of updates, a lot of changes, and while it's not perfect, they addressed probably 95% of the concerns that we had."
Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha had joined other prosecutors and sheriffs from across the state in a suit to halt implementation of the SAFE-T Act. That case, being heard in Kankakee County, is expected to have a ruling some time this week.
Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said the biggest concerns of law enforcement, such as when officers could make custodial arrests versus simply issuing tickets, were addressed in the approved amendment.
"I think we've moved in the right direction," Yates said. "They added a lot more offenses that are detainable, so that's good. They did what we asked in regards to the Class B and Class C misdemeanors. Now if someone is committing one of those crimes, we issue a citation, and if it continues, we can then make a custodial arrest and get them removed from the scene."
Jones said one of the issues addressed in the original law, the detention of suspects with no criminal history and charged with non-violent crimes because they couldn't afford bond, wasn't really an issue in Adams County to begin with.
"It might be different elsewhere, but here in Adams County, I don't recall a case where a first time offender who didn't show any threat to others on, no history, no failures to appear who gets arrested on, for example, retail theft who sat in jail because they couldn't afford bond," he said. "The judges in Adams County, the prosecutors in Adams County, we don't want people sitting in jail on a non-violent offense if they're not a threat.
"The people that do sit in our jail on non-violent offenses are there because they've done something to deserve it. They've not shown up for court, or they have a long history of breaking the law. Those are factors that aren't necessarily going to be considered by the statute moving forward. That part's still a little troubling."
Jones said another concern remaining is the timeframe that law enforcement has to extradite someone arrested on a warrant in another county.
"If we arrest someone with a warrant out of Chicago, say, we have to notify them and they have five days to send someone to pick the subject up," he said. "If they don't, the judge here is required to release the person on pretrial release with a court date there. And it works the other way, too. Assuming we get the call on day one, we have four days to arrange for someone to go pick up the subject from Chicago or wherever the arrest happened. If we don't get called until day two or three, it gets worse. The time crunch is definitely a concern we have."
Overall, Jones said the biggest burden on the state's attorney's staff comes down to resources to meet the demands of the new law.
"When we get in the office in the mornings, we'll have to go through all the police reports that have come in, figure out what charges we're going to file, determine if those charges are detainable, file the motions and discovery obligations we would have, and we have to have that all done in three and half or four hours," Jones said. "So just the logistics of complying with the statute is our biggest concern at this point."
Yates said the intention of the new law is clear, but the execution in the way it was created could have been better from the beginning. He said that he sees where there can be a benefit to some people when they're arrested, but more importantly to the community as a whole.
"There will be cases that might work out better," he said. "Where it's currently the case that someone might be able to post bond immediately and be back out on the street, with the changes, if they meet the criteria to hold them for a pretrial release hearing, they won't have an option to post bond even if they have the money. There are situations where that will be better for public safety."
Jones said the fact that the Legislature listened to the concerns of the law enforcement community makes the law better, if not flawless.
"The biggest thing I think people should know is that the list of offenses that we can detain people for has grown with the amendments that were passed," he said. "A lot of the things that our office felt should have at least been eligible to be detained have been addressed.
"I appreciate that the Legislature listened to us and realized they had made a mistake with the original law and corrected it."
