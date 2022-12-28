Ready for the changes

Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, said on Wednesday that the office is ready for the expected implementation of the state's new SAFE-T Act Pretrial Fairness provisions, set to take effect on Sunday.

UPDATE: A Kankakee County circuit judge issued a ruling late Wednesday night that puts a hold on the Pretrial Fairness provisions of the SAFE-T Act.

Judge Thomas Cunnington ruled the elimination of cash bail unconstitutional in a case brought by more than 60 state's attorneys and joined by sheriffs from across the state.

