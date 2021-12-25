URSA, Ill. — A vehicle reported stolen on Christmas Eve was recovered following a traffic stop and the arrest of an Ursa man in Quincy.
On Friday, deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Department responded to the area of Ill. 96 and N. 1850th St. near Ursa to take a report on a stolen vehicle. While deputies were concluding their report, a friend of the car's owner spotted the vehicle on the north side of Quincy.
The friend of the vehicle's owner continued to follow the vehicle and update dispatch until officers with the Quincy Police Department were able to locate the stolen vehicle and conduct a traffic stop near North 15th and Cedar streets.
The driver of the vehicle, Eric R. Glas, 37, of Ursa, was arrested and turned over to Adams County deputies, who took Glas to the Adams County Jail on charges of theft over $10,000 but under $100,000, criminal trespass to motor vehicle, burglary to motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and driving while license revoked.