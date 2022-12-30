ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A Vandalia, Mo., man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for bank robbery.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A Vandalia, Mo., man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for bank robbery.
Chief U.S. District Judge Sara L. Darrow sentenced Brian Cook, 59, on Dec. 21.
Prosecutors showed that Cook pointed what appeared to be a firearm directly at tellers working at a Roseville bank to force them to comply with his demands, leaving with $193,000 in cash from the bank vault. Darrow determined that the evidence presented was sufficient to enhance the sentence. Darrow also noted the premeditated nature of the crime, noting the evidence showed Cook was researching the bank and the surrounding area for months prior to the robbery.
Cook was indicted in May and pleaded guilty to the bank robbery in August. He's been held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since May.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office, Illinois State Police, Hancock County Illinois Sheriff’s Office, Macomb Police Department, Missouri Department of Conservation, Montgomery County Missouri State’s Attorney, Montgomery County Missouri Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Illinois Sheriff’s Office, and the Warren County Illinois State’s Attorney investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Joel C. Brakken represented the government in the prosecution.