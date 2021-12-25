HAMILTON, Ill. — Police in Hamilton responded to a burglary call on Thursday afternoon and discovered that a sports car had been stolen from the residence.
According to the Hamilton Police Department, officers responded just before 5 p.m. on Thursday to a home at 851 Front St. in Hamilton with a report of a burglary. During the officers' investigation, it was found that a 2021 Porsche Taycan had been taken. Hamilton Police Department notified area law enforcement agencies of the stolen car.
While Hamilton officers were continuing their investigation of the burglary, an officer with the Nauvoo Police Department reported spotting the stolen vehicle heading south on Ill. 96. The officer attempted a traffic stop on the Porsche, but the vehicle failed to yield, leading to a pursuit. Police said the chase ended when the Porsche lost control and went off the road, hitting a utility pole and rolling.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle who was not identified is considered the suspect in the burglary and theft. The driver was airlifted to a nearby medical facility for nonlife-threatening injuries, while charges are pending.
The Hamilton Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department, while the Nauvoo Police Department was assisted at the scene of the crash by the Illinois State Police and the Hamilton Fire Department.