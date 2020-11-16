QUINCY — When Daniel Kennedy was told he would be the recipient of a 2x4s for Hope home, he remembers his immediate response.
"I ... started crying," said Kennedy.
Kennedy, a 35-year-old Army veteran, and his 9-year-old son, Jack, accepted the keys to their new residence on North Sixth Street on a blustery Sunday afternoon.
An appreciative group, including Mayor Kyle Moore, was there to greet Kennedy and wish him well.
The home is the seventh built by the 2x4s for Hope program, including five on North Sixth that sit side by side, creating a village of veterans. The homes are all between 575 and 600 square feet.
Kennedy, who at one point was homeless following a six-year (2007-13) stint in the Army, emphasized to all how grateful he was to have been selected for one of the homes.
"I am experiencing so much emotion right now," he said.
Each home costs about $34,000 to construct, with all labor donated. Many of the products required for the home are either donated or acquired at a reduced cost.
“Each of the homes are given absolutely free to the veterans," said Mark Lawrence, co-founder of 2x4s for Hope. “All the veteran needs to move in is the key to the front door and their clothes.”
Kennedy, like those veterans before him, was selected for one of the homes after being nominated and going through an interview process. Recipients must meet certain requirements and be an active participant in the process.
"What's happening here is what is right with the world, and that spirit is alive and well with in Quincy," Moore said. "How blessed we are to live in Quincy."
Lawrence agreed.
"We have a lot to be thankful for, and it is a privilege to honor our country (by providing homes for veterans)," he said.
Recent homes built in Quincy have been funded in part by a grant received from Dallas-based Energy Transfer, which operates Dakota Access Pipeline, LLC.
To date, Energy Transfer and the Dakota Access Pipeline have contributed more than $11.2 million in donations along the pipeline’s route. Most recently, the company donated $20,000 to the Illinois FFA and Illinois 4-H foundations, plus $240,000 to emergency management departments along the pipeline’s 12-county route in Illinois.
Donated funds from both private individuals and local businesses also assist the ongoing housing project for veterans.
“Now that this half block in Quincy is complete, it creates the footprint of our capabilities and commitment to our veterans, as well as our community," Lawrence said. "It clearly shows that together we can make a difference and change the broken system that our nation’s heroes continue to endure.”
Mark Lawrence and his wife, Chris, created 2x4s for Hope in May 2015. The homes are built in two days through the help of about 50 volunteers, plus the veteran(s) who will receive the housing.
The first tiny home in Quincy was built in September 2018.
The 2x4s for Hope organization also helps the veterans who are selected with a mentoring program. The veterans who are selected for the homes move into a fully furnished site and sign a 10-year contract. One of the requirements is they must pay all taxes connected with the home.
For more information about 2 x 4s for Hope, contact Joi Cuartero Austin at the Great River Economic Development Foundation at 217-223-4313, or go to 2x4forhope.org to learn more about the organization and its mission.
The local 2x4s for Hope group has also worked with the Quincy branch of Habitat for Humanity and assisted in disaster relief in different areas across the country.
Those interested in donating time and/or funding to 2x4s for Hope should call Lawrence at 217-617-8500. Individuals with specific skills such as painting, roofing, etc., are especially needed.