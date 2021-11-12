SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon released a statement on Friday, identifying the body found in a vehicle in Springfield on Wednesday afternoon.
Allmon said Derek J. Banker Barnett, 30, of Virden was pronounced dead at the scene near South Wirt Avenue in Springfield at 3:34 p.m. on Wednesday. A preliminary autopsy report suggests that Banker Barnett died from a gunshot wound. The death is being treated as a homicide and is being investigated by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.
The vehicle was identified during an arrest at a residence Springfield by the U.S. Marshal's Violent Fugitive Apprehension Unit. That arrest, where Bradley S. Yohn of Springfield and Karen D. Blackledge of Quincy were taken into custody, was conducted following an investigation into a reported vehicle hijacking, burglary, and sexual assault that happened Tuesday on North Bottom Road in Adams County. Adams County sheriff Rich Wagner said as of Thursday evening, no connection had been made between the homicide and the arrest other than the proximity of the vehicle where Banker Barnett was found to the residence where the arrest was made.