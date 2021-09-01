QUINCY — Volunteers from two of Quincy’s Catholic parishes, Quincy University, and the community at large gathered in QU’s Hall of Fame room on Wednesday to assemble meal packets for victims in Haiti dealing with the aftermath of last month’s earthquake and storms that have followed.
Marilena Frier is the co-chair for the Haiti sister-parish program at St. Peter parish in Quincy. She said she was contacted by Missions International, a Highland, Illinois based nonprofit organization performing missionary work in the Caribbean and Central and Latin Americas. Frier said Missions International was told that Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach in Springfield had offered space on a sea container carrying medical supplies to Haiti. Missions International contacted the St. Peter parish to ask for help.
“The response from volunteers has been overwhelming,” Frier said. “We didn’t know how many volunteers we would get with such short notice.”
The volunteer event started at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. By 2:30 p.m., more than 120 volunteers has already come in to lend a hand.
“We had so many people commit to helping, we had to break it up into shifts,” Frier said. “We say ‘Okay, here’s how many we need for this shift, here’s what we need for the next shift.’ And each shift runs about an hour.”
The goal for the project was to send 55 boxes of meal packets to the Caribbean nation. Each box contains 36 meal-packets, and each packet has enough for six servings, meaning the work done at Quincy University on Wednesday will supply nearly 12,000 meal servings to those in need.
“It’s all volunteer work and donations,” Frier said. “We have supplies like bags, the food products, it’s all either donated or purchased with donated funds from St. Peter and Blessed Sacrament parishes, QU students and staff, and others. With all we’re doing, the cost works out to about 28 cents a meal.”
The meal-packets are comprised of rice, proteins, vegetables, and chicken flavoring, all dehydrated, so the recipients would just add hot water straight to the packets to make a meal. Directions are printed on labels affixed to each packet to make the process as simple as possible.
“The outpouring of support has been enormous,” Frier said. “This community really comes together when they hear about a need.”
The shipment assembled Wednesday will be delivered to Springfield by next week before being loaded up and sent to Haiti with other much-needed supplies.