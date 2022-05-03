DALLAS CITY, Ill. — Jeff Hastings says the mission is simple but its impact can honor a life – and last a lifetime.
Hastings and the Flagman’s Mission hope to bring together the community to line the route with flags for Wednesday’s funeral of George Price, who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Funeral services for the Navy Fireman 1st Class, who was accounted for in August, will be held at 1 p.m. at Banks and Beals Funeral Home in Dallas City. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Harris Cemetery near Dallas City.
“We go and give communities a way to pay honor to fallen heroes,” said Hastings, who continues the O’Fallon, Ill.-based not-for-profit organization launched by the late Larry Eckhardt providing flags for an average of 40 funerals a year within a 400-mile radius. “If we get enough volunteers, it’s like driving through a tunnel of flags.”
Volunteers will gather at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home to set out some 500 to 600 flags along the three-mile route to the cemetery, then gather again at 4 p.m. Thursday to take down the three-foot by five-foot flags on 10-foot poles in time for another funeral honoring a fallen Knox County Sheriff’s Department officer.
Dallas City Elementary Principal Alissa Tucker asked her junior high students and their parents to help with the flags and hopes to see some participate.
Learning about World War II is part of the school’s social studies curriculum, but Price’s story “has just made it more real,” she said. “I’m hoping that will bring some history to life for them, help them truly understand patriotism.”
Hastings also asks the community to line the funeral route on Wednesday afternoon as a show of respect for Price or to attend the cemetery service with its rifle salute and military honors.
“On the day of the funeral, my elementary students will be standing outside along the edge of school property with a flag in their left hand their right hand over their heart just to show respect for Mr. Price. The junior high students will do the same thing on the roadside leading up to the cemetery,” Tucker said. “I’m hoping they do learn a little something from it.”
The Flagman’s Mission maintains more than 2,000 flags to honor fallen heroes, and support their families, with help from volunteers and donations.
Grieving families may remember little from visitations and funerals, but “we know from experience the one thing they will remember about that funeral for that loved one is the community came out and they lined the streets with flags,” Hastings said. “They’ll remember the flags, and that’s important.”
